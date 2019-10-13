Ten out of ten! Hollington United make impressive start to their defence of the Sussex Cup

Hollington United made an impressive start to their defence of the Sussex Cup with a thumping win over Southern Combination 2 side Cowfold.

Lions started well and it was the lively Jay Tomlin who put them ahead with a fine left footed finish in the opening 10 minutes. With chances coming and going to increase the lead it was in face Cowfold who struck next to equalise against the run of play.

The Lions now stepped up the tempo of the game and even in horrendous conditions and a deteriorating pitch the football played was exceptional and the next goal matched the football that was played with Leon Greig finding a pin point cross for James hull to volley home.

Dommy Clarke added got his season up and running with 2 goals with one being a trademark header. Cam Clark also got on the scoresheet before halftime with his first goal for the club.

The second half started as it finished and James Hull scoring a couple more to complete his hatrick and continue his goal scoring form. Cam Clark also adds two more for his hat-trick and Harry Loates also got his first for the club.

MOM sponsored by 1066 Logos was Cameron Clark

Manager Scott Price said: "Would have been easy to say the opposition were poor today but in truth we were at our best, we started and finished on the front foot. Some of the football and goals scored today was superb especially in the conditions.

"James Hull and Cam Clark were exceptional and deserved their three goals.

"The balance of youth and experience is finally getting there and performances and results are reflecting that."