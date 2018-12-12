Talented youngster signs two-year deal with Crystal Palace

Talented young footballer Ellison Wright has signed a two-year full-time contract with Premier League team Crystal Palace.

The upper fifth pupil at Bede’s will move to Crystal Palace accommodation in September 2019, after completing his GCSEs.

He initially joined Bede’s on a football scholarship.

Ellison said, “I am so excited to be joining Crystal Palace full time from next year.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to push forward with my football career on a professional level.”

Since he began playing football at the age of four, Ellison has already represented a wealth of local teams including Uckfield, Pembury and Tunbridge Wells. He was also part of the first wave of Bede’s Football Academy three years ago.

“Being at Bede’s has been fantastic. It’s a really supportive environment, and my grades have gone up significantly since I started. I have really enjoyed my time here.” Ellison added.

David Caryer, Bede’s director of football, said: “We are very proud of Ellison. He works very hard, and this is why he has had the opportunity to sign for such a prestigious club at his young age. It has been a pleasure working with him as he has developed.”