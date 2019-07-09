Successful Battle Baptists boss gives reasons for leaving club after one season

Battle Baptist first team manager Kyle Mann has left the club after one successful season.

Mann led the club to runners up in the East Sussex Premier league, quarter-finals of the Sussex intermediate cup for the first time and winners in the National Christian Cup final six weeks ago at the Valley.

Mann gave the following update on his position.

He said: “Unfortunately due to family reason I felt I couldn’t give the team enough time and commitment this season, my wife and I are expecting another child in the next couple of weeks and this has to be my priority, my wife has supported all I do in football and now it’s time to give a bit back and look after my family.

“It’s been such a hard decision to step away at this time after last season’s success but I wanted to give the club as much time as possible to find someone else to take over.

“I want to thank everyone at the club for giving me the opportunity and you never know what will happen in the future and maybe one day once things have settled down I might be able to return.

"The club has a great group of players and I expect them to achieve plenty more success in the future.”

Battle will continue to run three teams in the East Sussex league with the seconds having been promoted to division one following a successful third place finish last season.