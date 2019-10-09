Skiltek Football presents new football kits to school in Bexhill

St Richards Catholic College in Bexhill were presented this week with a brand new Nike Football kit for their Year 11 team by Skiltek Football.

Skiltek Head of Operations in Eastbourne, and former St Richards CC student, James Hopkins said “ This is one of a number of kits that we are looking to sponsor clubs and schools in the local community. I know first hand what a wonderful school St Richards is and we were delighted to be able to support the sponsorship of this new kit along with our local business, club and education partners “

The kit was jointly sponsored by Skiltek, its business partner Dale Saunders Ltd, its club partner Hastings United & education partner East Sussex College in Hastings.