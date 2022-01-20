Sidley beat Hollington - Westfield win in Sussex Cup - Little Common boss has mixed feelings

Sam Ellis on the attack for Little Common at home to Hassocks / Picture: Andrew Hazelden

Sidley United 3 Hollington United 0

MSFL Premier Division

Sidley United re-established a three-point lead at the top of the table after a good victory against local rivals Hollington United.

Sidley MoM Tyler Capon with manager John Carey

Played at The Oval, home of Eastbourne United, Hollington began well and probably shaded the opening 10 minutes of play, albeit without really testing Blues’ goalkeeper Dan Hutchins. However the momentum shifted when Sidley took the lead on 22 minutes as Danny Ellis’ strike from the edge of the area deflected off a defender and wrong footed the Lions’ goalkeeper.

Lee Carey then doubled the Sidley lead on 29 minutes with a lovely direct free. kick. And before half time the Blues grabbed a third goal when Chris Cumming-Bart’s delicious cross from the right saw Charlie Cornford initially hit the post but he reacted quickest to the rebound to poke the ball home.

The second half, perhaps understandably, lacked the intensity of the first. A couple of yellow cards for The Lions was as much action as there was at either goalmouth. Sidley Man of the Match Tyler Capon forced the Hollington goalkeeper into a smart save with a low strike towards the far corner while Hutchins smothered an opportunity for the visitors to register.

However Sidley had already done enough already to claim the points and they saw out the game to move clear of rivals Ringmer, who were not in action. Next week Sidley turn their focus to the Sussex FA Intermediate Cup as they face AFC Uckfield II in their first match at Little Common Rec this season. The winners of that will be at home to West Sussex outfit Harting in the Quarter Finals.

Westfield goal hero George King

Sidley Hutchins, Featherstone (McCue), McEniry, Walker, Elliott-Noye (Clifford), Carey, Cumming-Bart, Capon, Ellis, Cornford (Foster), Rogers.

Rye Town 1 - 4 Sidley United - ESFL Division One

Sidley United II’s put themselves in real title contention as they enjoyed a comprehensive win over Rye Town in the ESFL Division One.

The Blues made it 6 straight wins in all competitions and are now level on points with Bexhill A.A.C who have a game in hand whilst Rye are now 6 points further back.

Little Common 2 Hassocks 2

SCFL premier

Little Common were twice pegged back by visitors Hassocks as they had to settle for a share of the spoils in their first league match at Little Common Rec in just over four and a half years.

The Commoners made two changes to their starting line up with Lewis Parsons returning in defence and new signing Freddie Warren making the starting XI.

In front a healthy crowd, Common enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges and were duly rewarded when Sam Ellis saw his delivery into the box headed home by Lewis Hole in the 13th minute.

JJ Walker and Liam Ward both went close with long range efforts but the Commoners couldn’t find a second goal and the visitors equalised in the 27th minute when a turn and shot just inside the area beat Matt Cruttwell and rebounded off the post and into the goal.

It was the Commoners who began the second half the stronger and Hole restored Common’s lead in the 52nd minute when he side footed home from close range following good work from Warren.

Ellis then saw a delivery fizz across the area but Common were unable to add to their lead and it was the visitors who struck again in the 77th minute when a long range strike nestled into the corner of the Common net.

Common pushed for a late winner and saw a penalty appeal waved away and numerous deliveries into the box cleared to safety but it wasn’t to be and Common claimed their third consecutive league draw.

* Little Common boss Russell Eldridge had mixed feelings after a 2-2 draw with Hassocks in the team’s first league match back at the Recreation Ground for nearly five years.

He said it was nice to be back home for an SCFL premier game – but he was disappointed they had not taken all three points.

Eldridge said: “It was great to be back at the Rec for a league fixture and it was nice to see another big crowd in attendance.

“We came away frustrated as I thought it was a game we should have won and it was points dropped from our point of view.

“They had their moments but after leading twice in the game we should have won.

“We started brightly and scored the goal early on and had we got the next goal in the game we would have won but unfortunately we didn’t and allowed them back into the game on two different occasions.

“Our general play was good but at times our game management wasn’t what it needed to be and where we haven’t won for a while you don’t do the things that you do when you have the momentum and confidence in winning.

“We have started to get some numbers back so have more strength and options in the group moving forward so that’s a positive and brings competition for places.

“We need to start turning good performances into victories as ultimately only one stat matters and that’s the scoreline.”

On Saturday Common go to Lingfield while Bexhill United host Peacehaven.

Southwater 2 Westfield 4

(after extra time)

Sussex Intermediate Cup

Westfield arrived at Southwater having not played for two weeks because of bad weather.

Ben Ferguson (Covid), George Landais (family commitments) and new signing Ryan Cooper (cup-tied) were unavailable. The Westies travelled on a coach provided by Rambler of Hastings.

The game started brightly as the returning George King bustled his way through and got an early shot off that was blocked.

Southwater had two chances, with Ian May and Joe Dicken rescuingthem.

The maurading King went close twice and a fantastic last ditch tackle by the Southwater defence denied Josh Pickering.

The deadlock was broken on 40 minutes when a Jonty Lavocah corner fell to King on the edge of the box and he fired in and gave Westfield a deserved lead.

The second half started with the red and white of Westfield attacking. Don Whittaker picked up an Ian May throw and delivered to the back post where King was on hand to fire passed the superb Southwater keeper.

Southwater pulled a goal back when JJ Blanche in the Westfield goal misjudged one. It was 2-2 in the 88th minute after a lapse in concentration at the back by Southwater.

In extra time Southwater were aggrieved when Westfield’s Stefan Davies flew into a strong tackle and didn’t see red. Southwater lost a man to the sin-bin in protest.

King completed his hat trick with a superb header after a Musa Camara corner.

Then King robbed the full back and crossed for Pickering to score in extra time added time.