Several key players to stay at Bexhill United

Bexhill United has today (Thursday) announced that several key members of last season’s squad will remain at the football club next term.

Jack Shonk, Dan Rose, Craig McFarlane, Lewis McGuigan, Kyle Holden, Liam Foster and Connor Robertson are all set to stay with the Pirates for the 2019/20 campaign.

One-time Brighton & Hove Albion attacking player Shonk won Bexhill’s supporters’ player of the season, goal of the season and golden boot awards last term.

See also: * Bexhill United Ladies complete epic charity walk

* New Bexhill United chairman praises ‘excellent’ predecessor

* Bexhill United ace scoops awards hat-trick

* Bexhill United boss: Promotion the minimum requirement next season



Former Sussex under-18s goalkeeper Rose played in every minute of every Bexhill game in 2018/19 and has now made more than 100 appearances for the club.

Club captain McFarlane and McGuigan formed a solid partnership in central defence, while Holden was a consistently strong performer in midfield or at right-back.

Foster is an accomplished ballplaying midfielder with an eye for goal and Robertson is a ball.

Bexhill finished fourth in Southern Combination League Division One last season - matching their highest position since 1993/94 and beating their previous best points total in the league.

And manager Ryan Light has already said that promotion will be the minimum requirement in 2019/20.