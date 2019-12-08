Second successive league defeat for Westfield - and chairman Stapley is not happy

Westfield suffered their second league loss in succession, going down 6.1 to Uckfield Reserves .

Manager Mark Stapley was without a number of players for the game and had to name himself among the substitutes.

Despite starting the game well, Westfield found themselves one down following some poor defending. Westfield's heads dropped and they conceded two more goals in very quick succession. Uckfield piled numbers forward and left spaces in behind for Westfield to capitalise on. Westfield however didn't take advantage, despite having a number of chances to pull a goal back.

The second half started positively for the Westies. Ian May attacked down the right flank and his cross was met by Jack Stapley, who slotted in a fine finish from the edge of the box. Westfield began to grow in confidence and a second goal looked to be on it's way. However once again Westfield's poor discipline cost them, Martyn Durrant was sin binned for arguing with the referee over a decision. This was the fourth game In six Westfield have been reduced to ten men momentarily.

Uckfield punished Westfield for this and made the extra man count. The fourth goal killed off the match and any chance Westfield had to get back into it. uckfield went on to add to more in a game they thoroughly deserved to win.

Westfield chairman Jack Stapley said: "Saturday's performance was the most embarrassed I’ve been involved in during my time at the club.

"Players letting you down on the morning of the game and players not even bothering to reply if they are available sums up the state of football at present at grassroots.

"I know we’re not the only club having these issues, it’s thoroughly frustrating for all the players that do turn up week in week out but we have to move on.

"In the coming weeks I’m sure you will see a change in direction of the first team with the younger lads coming into the fold and being backed up by experience who will guide them through games.

"The other disappointing part of our games recently is the discipline we have conceded 12 goals when we have had sinbins, this is such a poor stat and something that will be rectified.

"Referees aren’t going to change there mind so it’s pointless arguing. Here’s hoping the weather holds up this week and we get a chance to put things right next week at home to Cuckfield Rangers 2pm @ the Parish Field."