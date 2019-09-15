Second consecutive defeat Hollington United

Hollington United lost their second game on the bounce against a very good Charlwood side.

The hosts took a deserved lead through the returning Alan Foster after Sean Ray had hit the post with a header.

You can see a picture special from the game here

After failing to finish a couple of half chances to make it two it was again self destruct from the Lions gifting the visitors, who also had two goals ruled out for offside, an equaliser.

The second half was very similar with the lions starting well and could of taken the lead with a Foster header but was brilliantly saved.

The game then got into a scrappy tussle with the referee appearing to make some very odd decisions.

But once again the self destruct button was pressed and Charlwood got two quick goals to effectively seal the game.

MOM sponsored by A1 Quality Home Care was Andy Corrigan.

Manager Scott Price said: "For the third game out of the fur we have played, individual errors have cost us points.

"They were without doubt the best side we played so far so the last thing you need to do is give them any help which again we did for all three goals. Bit like last week I don’t remember them creating many chances themselves but they were very clinical and punished our mistakes.

"We look at the moment exactly what we are... a very young naive team.

"I’m not going to change my principles, we are building a foundation at the club to make sure it’s a football club not a social club like it’s been for years. Players/managers come and go but the football club will always be there so it’s important the club has the infrastructure of a football club it deserves to be.

"As for the team itself, we need to learn and learn quickly, the younger lads need to learn the ugly side of the game, how to grind out results etc.. but that will come, not over night it’s gonna take time. Last year we averaged 3/4 teenagers in the squad, today we had 8. And aren’t 18/19 year olds they are 16/17 year olds."

"A big positive was having Alan Foster back in the squad for the first time this season, just need Dommy Clarke and Danny Andrews back too.

"And a big thank you to S Playford decorating for sponsoring the match ball."

Up next is an away trip to high flying Forest Row.

