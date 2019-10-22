Rumour has it / Manchester United target £60m Bundesliga hitman and Crystal Palace plan swoop for Chelsea striker

Manchester United are still seeking a new striker and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly turn his attention to RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner.

Werner, 23, is valued at around £60m and has netted 68 times in 124 appearances in the Bundesliga. United have previously been linked to Mario Mandzukic, Edinson Cavani and Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson.

Solskjaer is also keen to bring Leicester playmaker James Maddison to Old Trafford but the Foxes are said to be preparing an improved contract for 22-year-old in a bid to fend off any interest.

Pep Guardolia's Manchester City are after Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal. The 22-year-old Spanish international has netted 42 times in his 160 appearances for the club.

Merseyside giants Everton and Liverpool have both been linked with Wigan teenager Joe Gelhardt. The 17-year-old has scored once from four substitute appearances in the Championship this season.

Real Madrid may dangle a couple of carrots Tottenham's way. They are prepared to offer Spanish midfielder Isco and Dominican Republic striker Mariano Diazin in an attempt to secure Christian Eriksen’s signature.

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are looking to bolster their attack and have two targets in their sights. Chelsea's Olivier Giroud could be an option for January, while Palace are also keeping tabs on Rangers' Colombian forward Alfredo Morelos. Rangers would expect to receive around £20m for their 23-year-old free-scoring striker but Hodgson could well face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Championship side Millwall, who were keen on having ex-Brighton man Chris Hughton as their next manager, have appointed Gary Rowett. Hughton is planning a return to management but is targeting a Premier League club.

Ex-Spurs and England defender Sol Campbell is set to be appointed as the new manager of Southend United.