Rumour has it / Liverpool and Chelsea chase Bournemouth's £60m midfielder and Chris Hughton to Millwall?

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been heavily linked with the vacancy at Millwall of late.

Hughton was sacked by Albion at the end of last season and the Ex-Spurs full-back is being careful before jumping into a new role - as he targets a return to the Premier League.

He was previously linked to the Stoke job but is he going to Millwall? "That's news to me!" said Hughton, speaking on the Goals on Sunday, "There have been opportunities," Hughton added. "It's about coming back at the best level I can and if that takes a bit of time... I'd like to think we've done a decent job in the Premier League.

"I know those jobs don't come around that often so I'm realistic but I can't let that put me off where I think I can and would like to manage, which is at the highest level."

Liverpool and Chelsea are both said to be keen on Bournemouth's England midfielder Lewis Cook. The impressive Cherries playmaker is back in action having recovered from a long-term knee-ligament injury. The giants of the Premier League are watching his progress with interest.

Arsenal continue to flutter their eyelids at RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. The Gunners wanted the 20-year-old in the summer but their £55m offer failed and they brought in David Luiz instead.

Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic is not training with his team-mates at Juventus because of "an agreement he has with the club." The striker who looks set to leave in January, attends the club's training centre but works away from the first-team.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane insists his meeting with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in Dubai was pure chance. Pogba, who has struggled to deliver his best this season due to injuries, remains in demand at Madrid.

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos is said to have had talks with Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez about the possibility of signing for Arsenal on a permanent basis.

And just to finish, we couldn't go without a Christian Eriksen update. This time Paris Saint-Germain are set to scupper Real Madrid's move for the Dane.