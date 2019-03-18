Roman Abramovich may use the international break to sack manager, Real Madrid could sell Gareth Bale to Chelsea as part of a swap deal - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich may use the international break to fire manager Maurizio Sarri following a defeat by Everton on Sunday. (Daily Express) Here is today's Rumour Mill. Maurizio Sarri (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Millwall 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 (4-5 pens): Brighton book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals after shoot-out drama