Real Madrid could use Gareth Bale as part of a deal for Eden Hazard or Christian Eriksen, Paris Saint-Germain planning a move for Chelsea star - Rumour Mill

Real Madrid could let Gareth Bale leave in the summer - and may use the Welshman as part of a deal for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard or Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. Here is today's Rumour Mill.