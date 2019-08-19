Premier League / Five talking points from Brighton vs West Ham

1. Leandro Trossard will be a threat this season

Trossard was handed his Premier League debut and the 24-year-old Belgian did not disappoint. He’s a clever and skilful player but crucially he seems to deliver the end product. Graham Potter has previously praised his intelligence and his abilty to make the right choice in the final third. That was evident against West Ham and this lad appears to have the potential to be real fans’ favourite at the Amex. Unfortunate to have his first ‘goal’ disallowed by VAR but showed great determination to hit back and score an excellent equaliser. Produced when Brighton needed it most and you can see why he was captain at Genk last season. An exciting player to watch and Potter’s formation could well get the best from him.

2. Central midfield

I could watch Davy Propper’s first touch all day long. Technique and calmness under pressure is great to see. West Ham were pressing well and space was at a premium but Propper always seemed to have time on the ball and picked out the right pass to keep Brighton on the attack. Dale Stephens has also began the season well and both appear back to the peak of their powers after a difficult campaign last season.

3. VAR

VAR my lord, V.A.R, oh lord VAR sang the West Ham fans to the tune of kum ba yah after Brighton’s opening goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up. It is going to take some getting used to and wild celebration quickly turning to disappointment certainly creates a weird atmosphere at the stadium. It’s almost impossible for players and fans not to celebrate after a goal - especially if it’s well-taken with no clear infringement - but then everyone looks rather silly and slightly embarrssed when the referee points to his headset and dramatically signals no goal. Oh for those more simple times when we could all just swear at the linesman!

4. Graham Potter

The head coach has made an impressive start to his Albion career and it’s easy to see why he has highly-regarded at Östersund and then Swansea. So far his decisions have been spot on and his substitutions all seem to make an impact. Switched Locadia for Trossard against West Ham and it worked very well. Very unlucky not have two wins in the bank from his first two matches but Brighton fans must be impressed by what they have seen so far.

5. Fans

The supporters clearly missed their football at the Amex and they were in good voice for their first home match of the Premier League season. They would have been encouraged by the performance despite not getting a victory. Most supporters were full of priase for the team’s fully-committed display as they headed for the exits after an entertaining match.