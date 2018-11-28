Portsmouth boss to stick by Anton Walkes following police arrest, Sunderland set to take ex-Newcastle defender on trial - League One and League Two live blog Kenny Jackett has pledged to put Anton Walkes on the straight and narrow following the defenders off-field problems. League One and Two clubs are reacting from last night's fixtures - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned latest news, reaction and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Hastings United ace to go on trial with Leeds United Tottenham boss wants to manage in Serie A, Paris Saint-Germain will use Champions League clash with Liverpool tonight to open talks with defender - Rumour Mill