Brighton and Hove Albion v Sheffield United

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion against Sheffield United

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a disappointing 1-0 home loss against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United at the Amex Stadium.

But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's team?

Ryan VAR came to his rescue twice. Usually so assured but looked uneasy on crosses and his handling was off today.

1. Maty Ryan 5-10

Montoya Subbed on 57 for Bissouma. Played so well at Palace on Monday but off the pace today.

2. Martin Montoya 5-10

Looked edgy against McGoldrick. Bad mistake at start of second half almost resulted in second goal.

3. Adam Webster 5-10

Defensively pretty good but kept trying to drive Albion forward but distribution wasn't great.

4. Lewis Dunk 6-10

