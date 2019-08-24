Fairly quiet afternoon and wasn't always on the same wavelength as the other strikers. Subbed off on 79 minutes

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Southampton

How did the Albion players rate against Southampton at the Amex?

Ian Hine gives his verdict on the individual performances.

No real saves to make throughout the game. Well protected by his defence

1. Angus Gunn 6-10

No real saves to make throughout the game. Well protected by his defence
Buy a Photo
Tidy in the heart of defence and grew as the game progressed. Out-paced by Trossard a couple of times.

2. Bednarek 6-10

Tidy in the heart of defence and grew as the game progressed. Out-paced by Trossard a couple of times.
2019 Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Great early tackle to dispossess Redmond and marshalled ground in front of back three. Faded in second half as Southampton pushed forward. Subbed after 77 minutes

3. Dale Stephens 6-10

Great early tackle to dispossess Redmond and marshalled ground in front of back three. Faded in second half as Southampton pushed forward. Subbed after 77 minutes
Buy a Photo
Man of the Match performance. Caught in possession a couple of times but very solid. Ventured forward at every opportunity as an extra wing-back. Ran himself into the ground

4. Dan Burn 8-10

Man of the Match performance. Caught in possession a couple of times but very solid. Ventured forward at every opportunity as an extra wing-back. Ran himself into the ground
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7