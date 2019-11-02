Leandro Trossard celebrates his goal

Player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Norwich

Brighton and Hove Albion played out a 2-0 home victory against Norwich City.

They move up to eighth in the Premier League...But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?

No problems. Did what he had to do and did it very well...As always

1. Maty Ryan 6-10

Pressed well. Defended soundly and attacked the space in front of him when he could.

2. Martin Montoya 7-10

Defended well and rarely hit a stray pass

3. Lewis Dunk 7-10

Was playing well until the ankle injury. Let's hope it's not to serious for the summer signing.

4. Adam Webster 6-10

