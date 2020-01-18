Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Aston Villa
Brighton and Hove Albion played out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the Amex on Saturday
Ian Hine looks at who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's and Dean Smith's team.
1. Ryan 6-10
Very little to do throughout the game, apart from pick the ball out of the net. Saw plenty of the ball however, as a part of Albions possession strategy.
2. Alzate 7-10
Excellent down the right flank in the first half, supporting Mooy and Maupay. Diligent in his defensive duties. Saw less of the ball in the second half but was always looking
3. Dunk 6-10
Calm at the back and always there to block. Picked up a yellow card after 42 mins for holding back El Ghazi and needed to be alert throughout. Quiet game by his standards
4. Webster 6-10
Assured on the ball and growing in confidence with every game, but faded in second half. Received a yellow card in injury time for pulling back Grealish.
