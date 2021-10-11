No recognised striker - but Bexhill put five past Loxwood

Bexhill have had plenty to celebrate so far this season / Picture: Joe Knight

Defender Connor Robertson was pushed forward into an attacking role and despite the long journey the Pirates started really well, and looked sharp in possession in the early stages.

The scoring was opened on 28 minutes when central defender Lewis McGuigan reacted quickly to get on the end of a well worked set piece. Kyle Holden was on hand to extend the lead just before the half time break.

Loxwood started the second half with a bit more gusto and some sloppy passing from Bexhill gave the home side a glimmer of hope, but this was extinguished on 65 minutes when Jack Shonk fired in off the post to make it 0-3 - and this was quickly followed three minutes later with a Nathan Lopez goal on 68 minutes which settled the game as a contest.

Robertson turned and finished well to wrap up the scoring and secure the three points for Bexhill.

Manager Ryan Light said: "We had a few missing Saturday which happens from time to time at this level. It couldn’t be helped and it wasn’t a case of players not being committed, it was just a weekend where a flu bug had ripped through the squad along with a couple of injuries picked up Tuesday night.

"Connor Robertson had to step in as a makeshift striker and did very well for us. I thought it was a really efficient and professional performance from us and at no point did we look uncomfortable or under any real pressure.

It’s now only one defeat in our last 10 league games and I’m delighted with our performance levels and consistency."

Bexhill are sixth in the SCFL premier and on Saturday welcome East Preston to The Polegrove. Light added: "Despite their current league position we certainly won’t be taking our foot off the gas. We should have a full squad available for selection."

