Mohamed Salah wants to leave Liverpool and plans to hand in a transfer request, Chelsea forward is set to turn down a 12-month contract extension offer - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Mohamed Salah wants to leave Liverpool this summer and the Egyptian forward plans to hand in a transfer request. (As.com) Here is the Rumour Mill. Mohamed Salah (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) 10-man Hollington United triumph in county final Hollington target county cup glory