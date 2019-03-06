Manchester United will make a £120m bid for Juventus forward, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino braced for touchline ban - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Manchester United will make a £120m bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala if Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku quits Old Trafford this summer. (The Sun) Here is today's Rumour Mill. Juventus' Argentine forward Paulo Dybala (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images) Sussex football hotshots: Who are the county's top scorers this season?