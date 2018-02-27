Young Hastings net quarter-final spot

Hastings United Football Club’s academy team is through to the quarter-finals of the National League U19 Alliance League Cup.

The young guns of Hastings continued their marvellous progress in the knockout competition with a 3-1 fourth round win at home to Eastleigh Whites last night (Monday).

In sub-zero temperatures at The Pilot Field, a brace of Davide Rodari goals and one from Tom Climpson clinched victory for a strong Hastings side which also featured Adam Lovatt, Jamie Fielding, Ansu Janneh and George Taggart.

Hastings’ reward is another home tie, against Wealdstone, in the last eight on Wednesday March 14.

Hastings are due to visit Burgess Hill Town in Division B tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon and they are at home to Bromley Reds next Wednesday.

