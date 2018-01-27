Westies set for battle of the form teams

Westfield Football Club will be on home turf in a battle of the form teams today (Saturday).

Weather permitting, the Westies will entertain Alfold in a Macron Store Southern Combination League Division Two fifth versus third encounter. Kick-off at The Parish Field is 2pm.

Westfield joint manager Jack Stapley said: “Both teams are in good form and it will be a tough game. We have to be at it from the first whistle.”

Westfield have won all of their last five matches, scoring a remarkable 26 goals and conceding only two. They also scooped the division’s team of the month award for December.

Alfold are in similarly fine form having won six and drawn one of their last seven completed contests, scoring 20 goals and conceding five.

Westfield are five points behind their opponents, who scored two late goals to beat them 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the end of September.

“Alfold always get the ball down and try to play, and it will be a real test,” continued Stapley, who will be hoping The Parish Field pitch recovers from the battering it took in last weekend’s reserve team game.

“The pitch will be playing havoc with anyone who tries to play football, but we’re used to it and it seems to suit us sometimes when the pitches aren’t particularly great. We get the ball over the top quite quickly and play off the scraps.

“We’ve not been good enough in the last two games we’ve played and the scores have flattered us really, but we’ll definitely go into Saturday’s game with confidence.”

Martyn Durrant’s injured foot in the end wasn’t fractured, as first thought, but Westfield’s captain is likely to be out for several weeks with ligament damage. Dom McGurk is still struggling with a knee problem.

Westfield’s scheduled trip to leaders Roffey last weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

