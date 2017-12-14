Westies eager to get back in action

Westfield Football Club will be itching to beat the weather and return to action this coming Saturday.

The Westies are due to host Upper Beeding in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two. Kick-off at The Parish Field is 2pm.

Westfield’s scheduled visit from Montpelier Villa last weekend was postponed as a small section of the pitch at the road end was frozen. The club has bought some frost covers in the hope of avoiding a repeat of the problem.

Last weekend’s postponement was frustrating for Westfield, who were keen to build on the previous weekend’s 6-0 victory away to Clymping and would’ve fielded what joint manager Jack Stapley described as probably their best side all season.

Stapley, nonetheless, expects to select from a similar group of players as ninth-placed Westfield take on sixth-placed Upper Beeding. Recent recruit Jacob Shelton should be in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Stapley said: “They’re maybe not the best side in the league, but they play the best football. We beat them twice at home last season coming from behind, and I think it suits us when teams try and play against us.”

Westfield had hoped to squeeze in a friendly against Hailsham Town yesterday (Wednesday), but the weather put paid to that match as well.