Westfield v Worthing Town in pictures

George King and Terry Robinson netted two goals each, and Ben Ferguson scored the other as Westfield climbed above their opponents to eighth in Southern Combination League Division Two. Pictures by Simon Newstead
Westfield Football Club achieved its first home win since early January with a 5-1 success against Worthing Town on Saturday.
