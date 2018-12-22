Westfield v Rottingdean Village postponed

Westfield Football Club’s match at home to Rottingdean Village this afternoon (Saturday) has been postponed.

The Southern Combination League Division Two game has been called-off due to a waterlogged pitch, something of a rarity at The Parish Field.

The postponement will come as a disappointment for a Westfield side enjoying its best run of the season having picked up 10 points from a possible 12.

The Westies are scheduled to visit Jarvis Brook in their final game of 2018 next Saturday.

