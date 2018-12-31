Westfield’s fine form ends with heavy loss to Jarvis Brook

Westfield Football Club’s run of 10 points from a possible 12 ended with a heavy defeat.

The Westies lost 4-1 away to 10-man Jarvis Brook in Southern Combination League Division Two on Saturday.

Westfield chairman and defender Jack Stapley said: “It was really disappointing. Too many people were off colour and we just didn’t click.

“We were abysmal in front of goal. We had three one-on-ones and missed all three of them, whereas they probably had six shots and scored four.

“It just felt flat. They won every 50-50, especially first half, and they just seemed a bit more hungry than us. A few of our boys looked like they didn’t really fancy it.”

Trailing 1-0, Westfield fashioned two big chances while Jarvis Brook had a player in the sin-bin either side of half time, but Terry Robinson shot straight at the goalkeeper and Lee Paine chipped over the crossbar.

Within five minutes of their sin-binned player coming back on, Jarvis Brook went 2-0 up. The hosts had a man sent-off for pushing the referee, but picked Westfield off on the counter-attack and opened up a 4-0 lead.

Westfield nabbed a consolation when Rob Higgins claimed the final touch to a Connor Charlton cross with an opposing defender in close attendance.

“We just weren’t good enough on the day and we were told that in no uncertain terms,” added Stapley.

Westfield: H. Stapley; May, J. Stapley, McNamee, Bell (Harffey); Charlton, Ferguson, King; Higgins, Paine (Shelton), Robinson (Carey).