Westfield kick-off with narrow home win

Westfield Football Club kicked-off its 2018/19 season with a narrow home victory on Saturday.

A goal either side of half time from Ryan Harffey and Sam Winter earned the Westies a 2-1 win against Montpelier Villa in Southern Combination League Division Two.

Westfield full-back Jamie Bell blocks the path of a Montpelier Villa opponent.

Westfield’s starting line-up included some new faces such as Fabio Histed, Harffey, Dan Gale and Terry Robinson, plus some returning ones in the form of Jamie Bell, Winter and Asher Grindle.

After a quiet opening half-hour, Montpelier were whiskers away from drawing first blood when Dan Collie’s angled shot struck the inside of the far post and Westfield goalkeeper Gavin Bourne swooped on the ball as it rolled almost across the line.

At the other end, Harffey’s shot from an indirect free kick inside the box - after away goalkeeper Jake Foskett caught what was deemed a back pass - deflected wide off the defensive wall.

Harffey, though, put Westfield ahead with a fine finish in the 44th minute. After the ball broke to him inside the area, the midfielder worked space to bury a left-footed shot into the corner of the net.

Ryan Harffey, scorer of Westfield's first goal, closes down two Montpelier Villa opponents.

Westfield doubled their advantage less than three minutes into the second period. Montpelier full-back Simon Whitney was adjudged to have handled Gale’s cross and Winter converted the resulting penalty.

Josh Carey was denied by Foskett’s legs at the end of probably the best move of the match before Montpelier got one back from a spot-kick of their own in the 77th minute. Darren Flynn was fouled among a mass of bodies and Ryan Walton rolled home the penalty.

Montpelier appealed for another penalty six minutes later when Gabriel Robinson went down in the box, but the referee instead awarded a free kick to Westfield, who duly saw the game out.

Man of the match, sponsored by the New Inn, was Martyn Durrant and the matchball was sponsored by Knight Accountants.

Asher Grindle brings the ball under control.

Westfield: Bourne, Histed, Bell, Winter, Durrant, Stapley, Grindle, Harffey, Carey (Barrett 76), Gale, Robinson. Subs not used: Trickett, Fordham.

