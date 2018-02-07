Westfield facing fixtureless weekend after rivals’ withdrawal

Westfield Football Club is facing a fixtureless weekend after its scheduled opponents withdrew from the league.

The Westies were due to host Lancing United in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division Two this coming Saturday, but the league has received and accepted a letter of withdrawal from the West Sussex side.

A league sub-committee will be appointed to deal with the matter once Lancing officials have responded to the charge.

Westfield joint manager Jack Stapley said: “I spoke to them (Lancing) on Monday night and they said they definitely won’t be fulfilling the fixture on Saturday. They’ve not got a side.

“It’s disappointing because we’ve always had good games against them and you think back to the (Division Two Challenge Cup) semi-final win we had against them at Haywards Heath last year.

“It’s never nice to see another club struggling, especially one that’s been going for so long. Hopefully they will get back on their feet.”

Lancing chairman Ron George resigned last Friday after 55 years at the club and the club does not see it possible to continue both its first and reserve teams. The club has also struggled with player commitment and a lack of discipline this season.

Westfield’s trip to Sidlesham last weekend succumbed to a waterlogged pitch so the club will travel to Worthing Town on Saturday February 17 without having played a competitive game for three weeks.

“It’s frustrating for everyone really,” continued Stapley. “You want to put the Alfold result behind you (Westfield lost 2-1 at home to Alfold in their last league fixture on January 27), but you end up having to wait three weeks to play a league game.

“With three weeks off players get sidetracked a little bit, but you can’t do a lot about the weather and if there’s a team struggling.”

Fifth-placed Westfield have at least manage to fix up a friendly away to Premier Division team Peacehaven & Telscombe tonight (Wednesday).

New signing Kevaughn Ward, a forward who has previously played for Sevenoaks Town, is expected to feature.