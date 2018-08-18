We’ve got as good a chance as anyone, says Westfield boss

Westfield Football Club has ‘as good a chance as anyone’ on the eve of the new season, according to manager Mark Stapley.

The Westies will kick-off their 2018/19 Southern Combination League Division Two campaign with a home game against Montpelier Villa today (Saturday).

Stapley said: “I don’t know much about players in this league, but I think we’ve got as good a chance as anyone. We’ve brought in quite a few young lads and there’s a bit more energy in there.”

Young forward Terry Robinson has joined Westfield after a prolific pre-season with Bexhill United. Ryan Harffey, a teenage midfielder, has also made the switch from The Polegrove.

Central defender Alex Trickett has come on board, full-back Jamie Bell has come back to the club after a season out and Westfield have signed an attacking player from Tunbridge Wells on a dual registration basis.

Creative midfielder Allan McMinigal has moved to Bexhill to play at a higher level, with Stapley admitting ‘I think we did well to keep hold of him last year’.

Westfield finished eighth last season - one place and six points above today’s opponents - and Stapley is keen to make a far stronger start this time around.

Westfield, who have had some tough pre-season friendlies against higher level opposition, will be without the suspended Jason Ward today and Jack Stapley - who was joint manager last season and is now chairman - may well be playing cricket instead. Kick-off at The Parish Field is 3pm.

New to the division this season is a 10-minute sin-bin rule for players guilty of dissent, which Stapley admits ‘could be interesting’.

