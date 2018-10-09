We’re in a no-lose situation, says Bexhill boss

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light says the football club will be in ‘a no-lose situation’ when it takes on higher level opposition tonight (Tuesday).

Southern Combination League Division One high-flyers Bexhill will host Bostik League South East Division side Haywards Heath Town in round two of the Sussex RUR Charity Cup. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 7.45pm.

Light said: “We’re in a no-lose situation where we can just go and play. No-one expects us to get anything. We’ll go and do our best, and see what we can get out of it.”

Bexhill are up to third in the league following Saturday’s 3-1 win at home to Sidlesham, and they possess the division’s best goal difference and most prolific attack with 33 goals in nine league matches.

Bexhill have a few players carrying knocks. Drew Greenall is expected to sit the game out to rest a sore Achilles, Lewis McGuigan is 50-50 with a heel problem and Jack McLean is struggling a bit with his knee.

Liam Foster and Gordon Cuddington, both of whom have been out for several weeks, may be fit enough to make the bench.

“We might have to shuffle the pack a little bit,” continued Light. “With all due respect to the RUR Cup, as much as we want to give a good account of ourselves, Saturday at St Francis (in the league) is more important to us.

“We’ll look to go as strong as we can with the players we’ve got available because we want to put on a good show in front of our own supporters.”

Haywards Heath boss Shaun Saunders is expecting a difficult test against the Pirates, but will use the fixture as a chance to give some of his fringe players game time ahead of Saturday’s FA Trophy preliminary round home tie against Bostik South Central side Bracknell Town.

Saunders said: “There’s probably four or five of our lot that need game time so I’ll be mixing it up a little bit in that game.

“We’ll be looking to get minutes into people on Tuesday, but I know Bexhill have started the season really well and it’s always a bit of a jaunt and a difficult place to get a result.

“It’s a cup we’d like to do well in for sure. There’s silverware to play for so we’d like to go as far as we can in it. We won’t be taking it lightly, it’s a cup competition.

“We knew this season we wanted to consolidate our place in the league and to build on that for next season, but cup competitions, especially this cup, we’d like to go as far as we can.”