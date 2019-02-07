Steve Cook makes 300th Bournemouth appearance

A Hastings born and raised footballer has clocked up 300 appearances for AFC Bournemouth.

Steve Cook hit the 300 landmark during the Cherries’ 2-0 defeat away to Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 27-year-old defender is one of seven outfield players in the Premier League not to have missed a minute of action this season.

Cook also didn’t miss a minute of the 2016/17 campaign, and won the club’s goal of the season and player of the season awards in 2017.

The former Ark William Parker Academy pupil has been a key figure in Bournemouth’s rise from League One to becoming an established top flight outfit.

Last year he became the Hastings United Football Club academy ambassador.