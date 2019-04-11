Sixth name announced for Manchester United Legends team to play in Hastings

A sixth name has been announced for the Manchester United Legends football team to play in Hastings.

Danny Webber joins Chris Eagles, David May, Russell Beardsmore, Keith Gillespie and Wes Brown in the Manchester United Legends squad to play Hastings United Legends at The Pilot Field on Sunday September 8.

Webber began his career as a trainee with United and made a couple of League Cup appearances for the first team in 2000 and 2001, but failed to cement a place and spent loan spells with Port Vale and Watford before joining Watford on a permanent basis.

The forward played more than 50 times for the Hornets before going on to make more than 100 appearances for Sheffield United.

Webber, now 37, later had spells with Portsmouth, Leeds United, Accrington Stanley and Salford City. He also played a handful of teams for England at under-20 level.

Held in conjunction with Hastings United FC, the Hastings United Legends versus Manchester United Legends match will be supporting St Michael’s Hospice and raising awareness of Prostate Cancer. The main sponsors are Country Furniture Barns.