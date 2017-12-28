Rye pride at unbeaten 2017

With 2017 coming to an end, Rye Town Football Club can proudly reflect on going through the entire year unbeaten.

Town avoided defeat in all 26 of their matches in all competitions during the calendar year, picking up three trophies along the way.

It’s a remarkable achievement for a club only formed in 2016 and as manager Shane Ridgers pointed out, Rye have done it with a group of locally-based players.

Rye ended last season as Macron East Sussex Football League Division One champions, as well as winning the Hastings & District FA Junior Cup and Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup.

Ridgers said: “I think the most special one was the (Robertsbridge) cup final against Bexhill (AAC) when we were 2-0 down at half time and showed great character to come back (and win 3-2).”

This season they lie second in the Premier Division and are still going in three knockout competitions.

“This year a big point was the Hollington (United) game,” added Ridgers, referring to a match in which Rye drew 1-1 away to the league leaders and reigning champions after conceding an added time equaliser.

“I think the good thing for me is that, especially this year, we’ve had some very key players out of games at times, but we’ve managed to adapt and change our game to suit the players we’ve got. We can play flamboyant football and we can dig out results.”

Rye’s players were given this week off training and will get back to work next Wednesday evening in preparation for the opening game of 2018, away to Sedlescombe Rangers on Saturday January 6.

RYE TOWN’S UNBEATEN 2017

2016/17 season (12 games)

January 7 - Rye Town 5, Mountfield United 0

January 14 - The JC Tackleway 0, Rye Town 1

January 28 - Rye Town 6, Herstmonceux 1

February 4 - Rye Town 4, Bexhill Rovers 3 (Hastings & District FA Junior Cup quarter-final)

February 18 - Rye Town 6, Westfield II 0 (Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup quarter-final)

February 25 - Rye Town walkover away to Wadhurst United (Wadhurst unable to field team)

March 4 - Bexhill United II 0, Rye Town 5 (Hastings & District FA Junior Cup semi-final)

March 11 - Hawkhurst United 0, Rye Town 1 (Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup semi-final)

March 18 - Rye Town 6, Icklesham Casuals 0

April 8 - Bexhill Town 2, Rye Town 2

April 24 - Rye Town 1, Sedlescombe Rangers II 0 (Hastings & District FA Junior Cup final)

May 1 - Bexhill AAC 2, Rye Town 3 (Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup final).

2017/18 season (14 games)

September 2 - Bexhill Town 0, Rye Town 2

September 16 - Rye Town 2, Sedlescombe Rangers 0

September 23 - Rye Town 4, Crowhurst 2

September 30 - The JC Tackleway 3, Rye Town 5 (ESFL Premier Travel Challenge Cup 1st round)

October 7 - Rye Town 4, Ore Athletic 1 (Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup first round)

October 14 - Battle Baptists 1, Rye Town 1

October 21 - Rye Town 3, Hawkhurst United 2

October 28 - Hollington United 1, Rye Town 1

November 4 - Robertsbridge United 2, Rye Town 2

November 11 - Rye Town 5, St Leonards Social 1

November 18 - Rye Town 10, Hastings Rangers 0 (ESFL Premier Travel Challenge Cup second round)

November 25 - Rye Town 1, St Leonards Social 0 (aet - Robertsbridge Intermediate Cup first round)

December 2 - Rye Town 5, Ore Athletic 0

December 16 - Rye Town 2, Robertsbridge United 2.