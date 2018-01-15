Persistence pays off for Bexhill

Bexhill United Football Club manager Ryan Light felt his team was rewarded for its perseverance in Saturday’s victory over Oakwood.

The Pirates’ persistence eventually paid off as an 88th minute penalty from Zack McEniry clinched a 2-1 win in their latest Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One encounter.

Bexhill celebrate their opening goal, scored by Connor Robertson.

Light said: “Although it was frustrating, I’m delighted with yet another big three points. We were rewarded for our perseverance, especially in the second half.

“They call it winning ugly and when the pitches get like this, you’re not really going to play out from the back. We knocked on the door and got there in the end.”

Bexhill fell behind early in the second period, but quickly levelled through Connor Robertson and several opportunities later finally found a winner.

“It was an incredibly frustrating afternoon really,” continued Light. “I thought we started fantastic on a difficult, bobbly pitch, but the wind got up and put us on the back foot, and it became a very even middle of the first half.

“I knew we would have a couple of early chances. Against some sides if you score early, you kind of put the game to bed a bit. But where we didn’t and the wind helped them, it became extremely frustrating.

“It was a very frustrated dressing room at half time, probably more so than it has been all season. But we fancy ourselves in the second half; we’ve got a young, fit, exuberant side that will keep going to the 93rd, 94th minute.

“I thought second half we were much better. The goal we conceded was so avoidable - Zack made an error - but then our goal was an absolute peach from Connor Robertson. It came out of nowhere and it was as easy as you like.

“After that there was only ever going to be one winner, and it was just whether we could break them down and get the goal. It looked like it was going to be one of those afternoons.

“It was a stonewall penalty. Gordon (Cuddington) was down to take penalties, but because he was injured, up stepped Zack. I thought Zack was excellent today - he was my player of the match and he’s a great character to have around.”

