Little Common well beaten by Broadbridge Heath

Little Common Football Club was unable to build on its encouraging 2-2 draw the previous weekend as it slipped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Broadbridge Heath yesterday (Saturday).

The Commoners conceded once in the first half and twice more in the second period of the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division encounter.

Common welcomed back Lewis Parsons to an otherwise unchanged starting line-up. Neither team created any noteworthy chances in a fairly even opening quarter and the Commoners dealt well with the hosts’ pacey front line.

It was Common, in fact, who created the first chance when a Russell Eldridge free kick almost crept into the far corner of the net, but was tipped over the crossbar by the home goalkeeper.

Jamie Crone saw a goalbound effort blocked after a neat turn in the area, while at the other end, Common goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell was forced into a double save following a delivery into the box from a free kick.

The hosts began to enjoy more possession, but were unable to find a throughball to pierce the Common defence and Cruttwell twice saved well from free kicks on the edge of the area.

Parsons saw a header saved at the near post from an Eldridge free kick before the hosts took the lead in the 29th minute. A long ball over the Common defence was met by George Cousins, who rounded Cruttwell and slotted home.

Heath doubled their tally early in the second period when new signing Jamie Taylor made a late run into the Common area and calmly slotted past Cruttwell.

The same player all but secured the points on the hour when a deflected cross fell nicely into his path and he fired home from on the goal-line.

The Commoners showed a lot more intent in the final half-an-hour and dominated possession for long spells. Eldridge saw a quick free kick tipped over, while Liam Ward and Panashe Makwiramiti tested the goalkeeper from range.

Lewis Hole had what looked a blatant penalty appeal turned down when he was pulled back in the area and Ryan Paul saw a goalbound header saved on the line.

The hosts had a late goal ruled out for offside, but had already done enough to secure the three points.

Common: Cruttwell, Weeks, Feakins, Ward, Parsons, Eldridge, Smith (Richardson), Pool (Paul), Hole, Crone (Makwiramiti), Ellis.

Southern Combination League Premier Division bottom six (played-points): 15 Shoreham 25-21 (-27 goal difference), 16 Langney Wanderers 25-18 (-27), 17 LITTLE COMMON 23-17 (-22), 18 Loxwood 24-17 (-23), 19 Arundel 24-16 (-37), 20 Eastbourne United AFC 24-12 (-42).