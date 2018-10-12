Little Common ‘need to get a win’ in cup clash

Little Common Football Club is eager to pick up a victory tomorrow (Saturday) in the one knockout competition it is still involved in this season.

The Southern Combination League Premier Division side will travel to Division One team Southwick in round one of the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup seeking a first victory in any competition since September 1.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “We need to try to get a win and install a bit of confidence, and get back to that winning habit as such - and hopefully set us up for the league games thereafter.

“When you’re not doing so well, every game becomes a tough game, no matter who you’re playing against.”

Southwick are 13th in their division and lost 3-0 to Bexhill United at their Old Barn Way ground last month.

“The group are working hard; I can’t fault them,” added Eldridge. “I thought last week they were excellent (in the 2-0 loss at home to Chichester City).

“There does seem to be a real unity and togetherness, and hunger to improve. We’re trying to make changes, which is great, but their attitude as a group of individuals I can’t really fault them.”

Jamie Crone is suspended for two more matches, James Maynard is still injured and Toby Clifford is out as well, but Common hope to welcome back Nick Richardson and maybe Adam Smith.