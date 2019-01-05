Little Common ‘must continue to fight’ during tough January

Little Common Football Club must continue to fight during a tough January, says player-manager Russell Eldridge.

Four of the Commoners’ five scheduled Southern Combination League Premier Division matches this month are against top half opposition.

Eldridge said: “We’ve got a tough month ahead and we have to continue to fight. We’ve asked the boys to continue to give everything we can whenever we step on the pitch.”

See also: * Little Common beaten by AFC Uckfield Town after late drama

* Little Common end losing run with Boxing Day derby draw

* Bexhill United overturn half time deficit to beat Mile Oak



First up is a home fixture against 10th-placed Peacehaven & Telscombe today (Saturday). Kick-off at The Oval is 3pm.

“I think every game’s an important game,” continued Eldridge. “Whatever we can get out of any game is massively important, whether it’s one point or three points. They’re all going to help in the long run.

“It’s another game where we need to make sure we come away with something. We’ve not scored in three games, but hopefully we can produce a performance similar to the second half against Langney (Common drew 0-0 at home to Langney Wanderers on Boxing Day) and just create a few more chances.

“We have to make sure we’re solid in defence and then carry that attacking threat, as well as working hard all round the pitch.”

Common begin 2019 lying 16th in the 20-team division with 16 points from 20 matches - three points above the bottom two.

Liam Ward is away and Paul Feakins is struggling with the hamstring problem which forced him off against AFC Uckfield Town last weekend.

But Common hope to welcome back dual registered Hastings United youngsters James Pool, Ollie Weeks and Panashe Makwiramiti to face a Peacehaven side which beat them 1-0 in September’s reverse fixture.