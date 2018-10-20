Little Common embark on key run of matches

Little Common Football Club is about to embark on a key run of fixtures in its quest to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

The Commoners are currently third-from-bottom of the Southern Combination League Premier Division, but three of their next four games are against sides in the bottom eight.

Player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “We definitely need to be getting some points on the board. We can’t afford to lose them or other teams will start to get away from us.”

Common have lost their last five in the league and failed to score in four of them, but did at least win 1-0 away to Division One side Southwick in the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup last weekend.

Today (Saturday) they will host a Hassocks team which is five places and five points above them. Kick-off at The Oval is 3pm.

“Our home games, no matter who we’re playing against, will represent our best chance (to gain positive results), but when we’re playing teams towards the bottom they’re even more important,” continued Eldridge.

“It’s a game we need to get something out of. If we turn in the performances of the last couple of weeks, we’ll give ourselves a good chance. We’ll be working hard to ensure we get the performance and the result we want.”

Nick Richardson (ankle) is likely to be out for a week or so, Lewis Parsons is away, Jamie Crone has one more game to run on his suspension and James Maynard is still out, but Adam Smith will hopefully make the bench.

Sam Willett has joined Common’s landlords Eastbourne United AFC after “they made him an offer that he couldn’t really refuse” according to Eldridge.

Fellow summer signing Kane Penn is taking a bit of time away from football.