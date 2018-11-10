Little Common boss proud of much-improved form

Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge says he is proud of the football club’s marked upturn in form.

Common have won four and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions and Eldridge believes the tough five-week period they endured prior to that is now firmly behind them.

“Our last five games have shown we’ve really turned the corner,” said Eldridge, who believes the creditable performance in their last defeat - a 2-0 loss at home to Southern Combination League Premier Division leaders Chichester City on October 6 - was key to their improvement.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done in the last five games and it’s a reward for those people that have stuck by it when we were going through those tough times. But we certainly won’t take our eye off the ball.

“We’re not going to take anything for granted, that’s for sure, but the group have been fantastic through thick and thin. They’ve believed in what we’re trying to do, we’ve got a way of playing now, everyone works as a team and everyone contributes to the cause.”

Despite leading scorer Lewis Hole having missed the last three matches through suspension and Jamie Crone having been banned for the three prior to that, Common have scored 14 goals in their last four games, with Hole, Crone, Sam Ellis and Wes Tate all among the goals.

“We’re creating the opportunities and we’re scoring those opportunities,” said Eldridge. “That’s a really pleasing thing. There was a point where the goals were really hard to come by. It’s pleasing to have different people on the scoreboard.

“But I’m never satisfied, I’m always wanting more and I think we can offer more. There were times on Saturday (when Common conceded two late goals to draw 3-3 away to Crawley Down Gatwick) in the league where we could’ve killed the game off.”

Common are now 15th in the league and could climb several places with a win at home to 13th-placed Shoreham today (Saturday). Common were 2-0 victors in the reverse fixture on the opening day.

“We want to carry on the form and if the performance is at the level it has been the last few games, we certainly won’t be far off,” added Eldridge. “The performances have certainly been a massive improvement and the results are coming alongside those.”

Hole will come back into the squad for today’s match and James Pool is also likely to return. Kick-off at The Oval is 3pm.