Little Common boss pleased to continue unbeaten run

Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge was pleased to extend the football club’s unbeaten run to six matches despite not playing particularly well in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Shoreham.

An 88th minute goal from Jamie Crone ensured the Commoners picked up a point from their latest Southern Combination League Premier Division encounter. They remain 15th in the table.

Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge keeps a close eye on Shoreham forward Ryan McBride. Picture by Simon Newstead

Eldridge said: “I think the way the game was in the end, after going behind in the second half, we’re happy to get the one point and obviously keep that unbeaten run going. I think that was important.

“We’ve previously spoken about how the performances have been good and the results. Today the performance wasn’t good enough, but we’ve managed to get a result - or a point to keep that run going.

“We’re disappointed because we didn’t play anywhere near as well as we could’ve done. I felt we were a bit lacklustre and lacked a little bit of quality in the first half with our decision making and passing, but we huffed and puffed, and managed to get something out of the game.

“It was a good start, a good goal from Jamie, great finish. Maybe we took our foot off the pedal a little bit.

“I don’t think we maybe adapted to the conditions and the situation. We realise now we’re coming into the winter months it’s going to be windy and a bit bobbly, and we’re going to have to find slightly different ways, and make better and more effective decisions all round the pitch.”

Crone has scored four goals in Common’s last two games having also netted twice in last week’s Sussex Senior Challenge Cup victory away to Horsham YMCA.

“He’s done really well lately, Jamie,” added Eldridge. “I’m pleased for him in terms of those finishes, but it was disappointing because we didn’t start the second half very well and I totally hold my hands up for the second (Shoreham) goal. Other than that I don’t really think Matt (Cruttwell, Common’s goalkeeper) had much to do in the second half.”