Little Common beaten by five-star Eastbourne Town

Little Common Football Club suffered a 5-1 derby defeat away to high-riding Eastbourne Town on Saturday.

With all teams below them again losing, however, Common remain fourth-from-bottom of the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

Common did well for long spells and felt that it wasn’t really a 5-1 game, but key moments in the contest went against them.

In windy conditions at The Saffrons, Common held firm for 30 minutes. Town enjoyed greater possession, but only threatened a couple of times - once when they shot wide from an Ollie Weeks back pass before a near post header went over the crossbar.

Common didn’t fashion any real chances of their own apart from a looping effort by Liam Ward as he stretched to reach a delivery from Jamie Crone.

Town took a 42nd minute lead with a free header by Tom Vickers from a free kick.

Common almost hit back immediately, but Crone’s cut-back was cleared before Lewis Hole could get to it.

Town made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time when a defensive mix-up allowed Zac Attwood to run through and drive home.

Common made a much better start to the second period and halved their deficit on 50 minutes when a throughball released Crone, who stroked home.

Crone had a chance to equalise, but his effort across Town goalkeeper Jason Tibble was saved. Ryan Alexander then found himself through on goal, but chose to try to pass to Crone rather than shoot himself.

Town hit the crossbar from close range before putting the game to bed with two quick goals. Dan Perry made it 3-1 in the 73rd minute after Common goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell fumbled and Aaron Capon scored Town’s fourth following a neat pull-back three minutes later.

Common had a couple of headers saved before Simon Johnson completed the scoring with a deflected strike in the 84th minute.

Town had other chances too, notably Capon hitting the crossbar from a yard out following good work by Attwood.

Common: Cruttwell, Paul, Weeks, Ward, Parsons, Alexander, Eldridge, Tate, Hole, Crone (Tewkesbury), Feakins (Smith).

Southern Combination League Premier Division bottom six (played-points): 15 Langney Wanderers 31-30 (-27 goal difference), 16 Loxwood 31-27 (-27), 17 LITTLE COMMON 31-23 (-29), 18 Shoreham 31-21 (-42), 19 Arundel 31-21 (-44), 20 Eastbourne United AFC 30-18 (-45).