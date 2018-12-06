Leeds United trial for Hastings United star - update

Hastings United's Adam Lovatt used twitter to thank Leeds United for the opportunity after his trial at the Championship club.

Young midfielder Lovatt headed to the Sky Bet Championship high-flyers initially for a five-day trial which started on Monday.

However on Tuesday he tweeted: "For those of you who knew about my trial in Leeds, just wanted to let you know that there was a change of plan meaning that I was there for 2 days instead of 5. Many many thanks to @LUFC and @hastingsufc for giving me this opportunity and to everyone who wished me luck."

As reported by www.hastingsunited.com, Lovatt has generated a lot of interest from numerous clubs due to his consistent and improving performances during the second half of the 2017/18 season and in the current campaign.



The club feels it is certainly on the right path in terms of developing young players via its football academy managed by Skiltek and through its education and football partnership scheme with East Sussex College Hastings.