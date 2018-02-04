It didn’t look like us, says Bexhill boss

Bexhill United Football Club manager Ryan Light said ‘it didn’t look like us today’ after his team’s winning run came to a disappointing end.

The Pirates lost 2-1 at home to Storrington in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One yesterday (Saturday), ending their four-match winning streak.

Speaking after the game, Light said: “We didn’t really get going. I know the conditions are a bit rough going, but it was the same for both sides.

“I thought Storrington played very well in the first half, much better than us. I thought we were a bit sluggish really. I’ve not really seen us like that for a very long time. We were very slow to react to the ball.”

Bexhill trailed at the break and although they levelled 10 minutes into the second period, they conceded what proved to be winner just two minutes later.

“The (first) goal we conceded was very unlike us,” continued Light. “We usually swarm teams in the middle of the park, but he (the scorer) had so much time to get a shot off.

Bexhill midfielder Kyle Holden blocks the path of a Storrington opponent with Nathan Lopez and Zack McEniry in support.

“It was a disappointing first half and I thought we would come out of the blocks in the second half. I really can’t fault our effort second half, but I can fault our quality on the day. We didn’t have the quality to break them down.

“As soon as we got to 1-1, you think there’s only going to be one winner. But then we go and concede exactly the same goal we did in the first half. Dan (Rose, goalkeeper) held his hands up and said he should’ve done better and I think a ‘keeper of his calibre should be doing better.

“It didn’t look like us today. We’ve done alright when we’ve had players missing in the past, but today we didn’t seem to have the options to mix it up. It’s days like that you’re going to miss players like Liam Foster who can unlock defences.

“When you’re on a good run like we’ve been on, always looming in the distance is a dodgy performance and here it was today. We didn’t show enough quality to turn the scoreline round. It was really disappointing and it’s a disappointed dressing room.”

Lewis McGuigan and Gordon Cuddington celebrate Bexhill's goal.

A victory would have lifted Bexhill up to fourth in the table and taken them past their points total in the whole of last season, but instead they dropped a place to seventh.

“I said before today we had to win eight out of the remaining 10 (to finish in the top three),” added Light. “We’ve got one life remaining, we’ve probably got to win eight out of nine now.

“But why not? We’re going to have a go. They’re a good bunch and they’ll pick themselves up quickly.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow and it’s a pill we’re not used to tasting - it’s been months since we’ve lost a game here. But it’s not the end of our road; we’ll look forward to (the visit of Hailsham Town on) Wednesday night and hopefully getting three points.”

