In-form Bexhill are home at last

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light is keen for the football club to ‘deliver a performance’ when it finally plays its first home game of the season.

After nine consecutive matches away from The Polegrove, Bexhill will at last return home against Selsey in Southern Combination League Division One today (Saturday). Kick-off is 3pm.

Light said: “I’m really pleased for the players to end nine consecutive away games. Finally we get a chance to play at home in front of our home support and hopefully deliver a performance. We’re really looking forward to getting back on home soil.”

After The Polegrove was in the hands of Bexhill Cricket Club until mid-September, Bexhill were due to play their first home game against Southwick this Wednesday.

But that match ended up being switched to the opposition’s ground as Bexhill’s floodlights aren’t yet up. They were due to be put up late last week, but strong winds prevented that happening and it’s now due to happen next week instead.

Bexhill will go into today’s game off the back of three consecutive victories, including an 8-1 win away to Worthing United last weekend and a 3-0 success against Southwick.

Sitting four points off the top, Bexhill boast the best goal difference in the division, the most prolific attack and only the leaders have conceded less.

“People have just viewed our results from afar and I think we’ve caused a bit of interest,” continued Light. “Hopefully there will be big support for us at The Polegrove.

“The boys deserve the backing of the town. We’ve won five out of seven and done it with real style. We’ve really attacked well and we’re frequently hitting big scores.”

Lewis McGuigan is away for the weekend, and Liam Foster and Gordon Cuddington are still injured, but Jack McLean, Chris Rea and Drew Greenall should all return.

Bexhill will travel to Billingshurst - where they’ve already won in the league - in round one of the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday night.