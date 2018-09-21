In-demand hot shot set to stay at Bexhill

Bexhill United hot shot Jack Shonk has committed his immediate future to the football club amid considerable interest from higher level sides.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster has turned down approaches from three Southern Combination League Premier Division clubs to stay with Division One outfit Bexhill.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “He’s turned down Langney Wanderers, Eastbourne Town and Eastbourne United. All three came in for him in the last couple of weeks and all made him good offers, but he’s happy where he is.

“There’s no doubt he will play higher at some point, but for the short-term future, he’s pledged himself to Bexhill. We’re delighted to be keeping a player of that quality.”

Shonk is Bexhill’s leading scorer so far this term with eight goals and scored hat-tricks in his first two appearances for the club, back-to-back 7-1 wins away to Storrington and Seaford Town.

Light added that in all Bexhill have received five seven-day approaches for their players so far this season.

“That’s testament to the recruitment we did in the summer that our players are highly thought of and sought after,” he continued. “We don’t get upset by seven-day letters, we’re flattered that people want our players.”

After being without a fixture last weekend, seventh-placed Bexhill will return to action with a trip to Worthing United tomorrow (Saturday) seeking to make it four league wins out of six.

“It’s not ideal to have 14 days between games, but it’s given us a little bit of time to shake off a few knocks through the squad so it’s not the end of the world,” Light went on. “Hopefully we can hit the ground running again.

“Even though we’re away the first six league games, four wins out of six would be the minimum we would like to have taken. That would put us in a nice little position for the start of the home games.”

Bexhill will begin those home matches against Southwick next Wednesday night. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 7.45pm.