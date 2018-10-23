Hot shot stays at Common despite interest from Bexhill

Jamie Crone has chosen to stay at Little Common Football Club amid interest from neighbours Bexhill United.

Southern Combination League Division One high-flyers Bexhill issued a seven-day approach for the pacy forward, but Crone has opted to remain with Premier Division team Common.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “He’s committed and has worked hard over the last couple of years to play at this level.

“He’s a club person and happy to slog it out with us rather than move down a division where he’s just been. We want our best players available and on his day Jamie can be devastating.”

Crone has scored well over 100 goals for Common down the years, including 27 during their double-winning success last term.

“I know it does sound stupid we’re looking for a striker (given Bexhill’s free-scoring form this season), but there’s six months of the season left, I always like to have three strikers and at the moment we’ve only got two,” said Bexhill boss Ryan Light.

“We lost Danny Leach (to retirement) early in the season and we don’t know at the moment what kind of workload we can place on Drew Greenall (who has recently returned from nearly a year out with a serious Achilles injury).

“Nothing against Wayne (Giles) and Drew - we’re really happy with what they’re doing - but there’s a long winter ahead and I do feel I need to get a third striker in. Jamie was an option that we explored and there’s probably a list of about five I’m looking at around the area.”