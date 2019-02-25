Hollington United versus AFC Ringmer in pictures

The Lions remain three points clear of second-placed Cuckfield Rangers at the top of the Mid Sussex League Premier Division, albeit having played two more matches. Pictures by Justin Lycett
Hollington United Football Club’s first team celebrated its ninth successive win with a 2-0 victory at home to AFC Ringmer on Saturday.
