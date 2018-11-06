Hollington United stay level on points with leaders after away win

Hollington United Football Club’s first team stayed level on points with the Mid Sussex League Premier Division leaders following a deserved victory on Saturday.

Goals from Ross Southwood and Dominic Clarke gave the Lions a 2-1 win away to a very good and youthful Eastbourne Rangers team.

The game was a tight affair with both teams trying to play the ‘right way’, but a strong breeze and a very quick surface stopped a lot of the flow.

A spectacular free kick from the fit-again Southwood was the difference between the two sides at half time.

Both teams went close to scoring on more than one occasion during the second period and Hollington goalkeeper Elliott Stokes made a couple of tremendous saves.

But you always felt the Lions were going to score and they did just that when Clarke went clean through and rounded the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Rangers pulled one back in the 94th minute, but it wasn’t enough. Man of the match, sponsored by Edwards & Sons, was Sam White.

Hollington manager Scott Price said: “The three points was massive today. We were a little off with our attacking play today. The conditions didn’t help and we looked very frustrated.

“But credit to the front three, what they did do well was the horrible stuff. They certainly put a shift in defensively.

“Also impressed with the makeshift back four again - Sam White at right-back and Danny Andrews, who slotted in at centre-half. To have Razor (Sean Ray) and Luke Woodley on the bench and use the kids instead just shows how far they have come.”

Hollington now have two weekends of cup matches, starting away to AFC Ringmer in round two of the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup this coming Saturday.