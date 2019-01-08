Hollington United sign higher level duo

Hollington United Football Club has completed the signings of two players from higher level teams.

The Mid Sussex League Premier Division high-flyers have brought in Ryan Alexander from Southern Combination League Premier Division outfit Langney Wanderers and Wayne Giles from Southern Combination League Division One club Bexhill United.

Hollington manager Scott Price said: “Having worked with Ryan at Rye (United), when his availability came up I didn’t hesitate in getting him.

“Also the same with Wayne, never worked with him, but from what I’ve seen and his record speaks for itself.

“It’s another statement the club is making as in where we are heading.”

The new recruits will have to wait a while to make their Hollington debuts as they are both cup-tied for the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-final at home to East Sussex League Premier Division side Sedlescombe Rangers this coming Saturday.

Ryan Alexander gets stuck in while playing for the old Rye United under Scott Price in 2013

Hollington are second in the Mid Sussex League Premier Division - three points behind unbeaten leaders Cuckfield Rangers having played an extra match.

The Lions’ next league fixture, incidentally, is away to Cuckfield on Saturday January 19.